Ponniyin Selvan I: Lyrical video of the third song Ratchasa Maamaney to be out today; Watch Promo
The promo video of third song Ratchasa Maamane from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus features Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhitha Dhulipala.
Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I is one of the most awaited and anticipated films in the Indian film industry. After breaking the internet with its spectacular trailer launch and audio launch, where all the songs were released. Today, the makers shared a promo video and announced that the lyrical video of the third single Ratchasa Maamane will be out tonight at 6 PM.
The promo video features Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhitha Dhulipala. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the makers wrote, "You say it's Tuesday. We say it's Vibe to 'Ratchasa Maamaney' ~ 'Rakshas Mama Re' ~ 'Raachasa Maavaya' ~ 'Rakshasa Maamane' day! Lyric video - out today at 6 PM!"
To note, all the audio songs were released at the trailer launch itself. Now, the lyrical videos are set to release. The video songs Ponni Nadhi and Chola Chola were released last month and were an instant hit. Four more songs from the movie — Sol, Devaralan Aattam, Raatchasa Maamane and Alaikadal audio were released.
Kamal Haasan and Shankar lauded AR Rahman, who composed music for the film. Kamal Haasan was the chief guest at the Ponniyin Selvan Chennai event. Lauding AR Rahman, he said, "Every song of ARR from Ponniyin Selvan has increased my heartbeat. Unique music. The audience has already decided that the music is a hit."
This magnum opus is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. Produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaranunder under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the historical drama will hit the big screens on the 30th of September this year.
Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan Trailer: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus guarantees spectacular visuals and a gripping story
The first from a two-part series will enjoy an ensemble cast with Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, along with Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles.