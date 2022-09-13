Ponniyin Selvan I: Lyrical video of the third song Ratchasa Maamaney to be out today; Watch Promo

Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I is one of the most awaited and anticipated films in the Indian film industry. After breaking the internet with its spectacular trailer launch and audio launch, where all the songs were released. Today, the makers shared a promo video and announced that the lyrical video of the third single Ratchasa Maamane will be out tonight at 6 PM. The promo video features Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhitha Dhulipala. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the makers wrote, "You say it's Tuesday. We say it's Vibe to 'Ratchasa Maamaney' ~ 'Rakshas Mama Re' ~ 'Raachasa Maavaya' ~ 'Rakshasa Maamane' day! Lyric video - out today at 6 PM!"

To note, all the audio songs were released at the trailer launch itself. Now, the lyrical videos are set to release. The video songs Ponni Nadhi and Chola Chola were released last month and were an instant hit. Four more songs from the movie — Sol, Devaralan Aattam, Raatchasa Maamane and Alaikadal audio were released.