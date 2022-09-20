Ponniyin Selvan: I Promotions: Cast gifted special coin with Puneeth Rajkumar connection in Chennai

The upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I is on the top of the watch list of every movie buff. As the film gears up for release on September 30, this year, the team has commenced the promotions for the historical drama. Recently. the cast of the movie including Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi travelled to Chennai to talk about the film. During the promotional event, anchor Anushree gifted all of them a coin engraved with the late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar's face.

Sharing a picture of the coin, Vikram Prabhu penned a post on Twitter that went like this, "A silver coin with Appu anna engraved on it during our PS: I promotion in Chennai, our anchor Anushree from the Kannada industry gifted each of us with this coin, a wonderful gesture by her and her team. What a wonderful person, his love still exists among so many of us."