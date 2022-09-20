Ponniyin Selvan: I Promotions: Cast gifted special coin with Puneeth Rajkumar connection in Chennai
Ponniyin Selvan: I team gifted a special coin with Puneeth Rajkumar's face markings at a promotional event in Chennai.
The upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I is on the top of the watch list of every movie buff. As the film gears up for release on September 30, this year, the team has commenced the promotions for the historical drama. Recently. the cast of the movie including Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi travelled to Chennai to talk about the film. During the promotional event, anchor Anushree gifted all of them a coin engraved with the late Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar's face.
Sharing a picture of the coin, Vikram Prabhu penned a post on Twitter that went like this, "A silver coin with Appu anna engraved on it during our PS: I promotion in Chennai, our anchor Anushree from the Kannada industry gifted each of us with this coin, a wonderful gesture by her and her team. What a wonderful person, his love still exists among so many of us."
Check out the post below:
Meanwhile, a selfie of Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi from the flight is doing rounds on social media. Inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, Ponniyin Selvan: I will star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, alongside Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu and Aishwarya Lekshmi in ancillary roles, apart from the rest.
Produced by Mani Ratnam in collaboration with Lyca Productions, the music for the movie has been provided by A R Rahman. The technical crew of the film also includes Ravi Varman as the cinematographer and A. Sreekar Prasad as the editor. The dialogues for Ponniyin Selvan: I have been co-written by the director, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.
