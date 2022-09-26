Ponniyin Selvan I Promotions: Trisha looks regal in a stunning green ethnic outfit; PHOTOS
Check out Trisha's latest desi look in a green ethnic outfit for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I promotions.
As you already know, the promotions for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I are underway in full swing, and the cast of the upcoming magnum opus is attending events on a daily basis. Trisha has been knocking it out of the park with her stunning desi avatars during the promotions. Mesmerizing once again, the actress was seen posing in a gorgeous dark green ethnic ensemble, with elegant jewelry, and matt makeup. Her latest attire is a lesson on how to nail a desi avatar.
Before this, Trisha had posted some behind-the-scene moments from one of the promotional events on her Instagram. Taking to the story section of the photo-sharing app, she shared a picture with director Mani Ratnam, along with the caption, "I'm yet to process it all". She posted another photograph with ace composer AR Rahman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, "No caption will do justice #about last night".

For the unversed, Ponniyin Selvan I is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. It will tell the tale of Rajaraja Chola I from the Chola dynasty. The project also enjoys a stellar star cast with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. Additionally, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also be seen in supporting roles in the period action drama, along with the rest.
Backed by Mani Ratnam in association with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, music maestro AR Rahman has scored the tunes for Ponniyin Selvan.
The film's technical crew also includes Ravi Varman as the cinematographer, and Sreekar Prasad as the editor.
