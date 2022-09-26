Ponniyin Selvan I Promotions: Trisha looks regal in a stunning green ethnic outfit; PHOTOS

As you already know, the promotions for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I are underway in full swing, and the cast of the upcoming magnum opus is attending events on a daily basis. Trisha has been knocking it out of the park with her stunning desi avatars during the promotions. Mesmerizing once again, the actress was seen posing in a gorgeous dark green ethnic ensemble, with elegant jewelry, and matt makeup. Her latest attire is a lesson on how to nail a desi avatar.

Before this, Trisha had posted some behind-the-scene moments from one of the promotional events on her Instagram. Taking to the story section of the photo-sharing app, she shared a picture with director Mani Ratnam, along with the caption, "I'm yet to process it all". She posted another photograph with ace composer AR Rahman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, "No caption will do justice #about last night".