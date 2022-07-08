Ponniyin Selvan: I Teaser OUT: Mani Ratnam's historical drama looks nothing short of grandeur & magnificence

Ponniyin Selvan, the most awaited magnum opus by filmmaker Mani Ratnam is creating enough buzz since its inception. After teaser posters of each character, the makers have released the much-awaited teaser and it is nothing short of grandeur and magnificence.

From the majestic sets to costumes and every intricate detail, you see in the teaser is dedicated to perfecting the period drama from the Chola Era. PS-1 stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and Ashwin Kakumanu while R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and others appear in supporting roles. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with cinematography handled by Ravi Varman, editing done by A. Sreekar Prasad and production design by Thota Tharani respectively.

To note, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has launched the Hindi version of the trailer which features his daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a prominent role.

Also, Suriya has launched the Tamil teaser and superstar Mahesh Babu has launched the Telugu version.

Ponniyin Selvan, the most awaited magnum is set to release on September 30, 2022.

