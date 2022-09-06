Ponniyin Selvan I Trailer Launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefines elegance in an all-black look; PHOTOS

After Mani Ratnam, and Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the trailer launch event for magnum opus PonnIyin Selvan. She looked ravishing in a black ethnic outfit with open tresses. Apart from the team, superstars Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan also graced the celebration.

Check out the pictures below:

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: I Trailer Launch LIVE UPDATES: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aditi Rao Hydari arrive