Ponniyin Selvan I Trailer Launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefines elegance in an all-black look; PHOTOS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the trailer launch of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in an all-black attire.
After Mani Ratnam, and Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the trailer launch event for magnum opus PonnIyin Selvan. She looked ravishing in a black ethnic outfit with open tresses. Apart from the team, superstars Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan also graced the celebration.
Check out the pictures below:
Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: I Trailer Launch LIVE UPDATES: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aditi Rao Hydari arrive
Credits: Cyril Eanastein
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!