Ponniyin Selvan: I Trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Trisha Krishnan; Here's what the stars wore

Biggest stars of Indian cinema like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, AR Rahman and others came together for the grand trailer and audio launch of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS1). Vikram Prabhu, Trisha, Jayaram and Sobhita Dhulipala were also present at the event held on September 6 in Chennai. The celebs lit up the trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam's film with their stunning looks. They left no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward.

Here's a look at what Aishwarya, Trisha and others wore at the event: