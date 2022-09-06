Ponniyin Selvan: I Trailer Launch LIVE UPDATES: Trisha Krishnan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sobhita arrive

Live

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Sep 06, 2022 06:43 PM IST  |  22.6K
Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, also called PS-1, is making the right noise since its inception. Adding more to the excitement, the makers are all set to launch the trailer of the film today, S Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, also called PS-1, is making the right noise since its inception. Adding more to the excitement, the makers are all set to launch the trailer of the film today, September 6 at a grand event in Chennai. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will be the chief guests tonight. Also, Aditi Rao Hydari is attending the event as a special guest. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. 
Highlights
September 6, 2022, 06:37 pm IST
Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala arrive

The gorgeous Trisha who will be seen as Kundavai Pirattiyar, also known as Ilaiya Piratti in PS1 has donned a pink saree. She looks every bit elegant in it. On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala is dressed as Vaanathi, also known as Kodambalur Ilavarasi, a shy Kodumbalur princess and Arulmozhi's love interest in Ponniyin Selvan: I. 

 

September 6, 2022, 06:22 pm IST
Aditi Rao Hydari attends as a special guest

The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari has reached the venue as a special guest. The actress said, "It's a very special year and special film. This has been Mani sir's dream project. I am so looking forward to the film."

 

September 6, 2022, 06:10 pm IST
The stage is set and it looks spectacular

The stage for the grand trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan is set and it looks majestic. 

September 6, 2022, 06:03 pm IST
Mani Ratnam arrives at Ponniyin Selvan:I event

The captain of the ship, Mani Ratnam has arrived at the grand trailer launch event in Chennai. Check out the video below. 

September 6, 2022, 05:59 pm IST
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to attend pre-release event

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will arrive anytime at PS - 1 music & trailer launch event at Nehru indoor stadium. Fans can't keep calm to witness the power-packed actors together under one roof. The makers recently tweeted, “It can’t get any bigger or better than this! Honoured to have Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan & Superstar @rajinikanth with us at our music and trailer launch function!”

September 6, 2022, 05:38 pm IST

