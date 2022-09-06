Ponniyin Selvan: I Trailer Launch LIVE UPDATES: Trisha Krishnan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sobhita arrive
The gorgeous Trisha who will be seen as Kundavai Pirattiyar, also known as Ilaiya Piratti in PS1 has donned a pink saree. She looks every bit elegant in it. On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala is dressed as Vaanathi, also known as Kodambalur Ilavarasi, a shy Kodumbalur princess and Arulmozhi's love interest in Ponniyin Selvan: I.
The gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari has reached the venue as a special guest. The actress said, "It's a very special year and special film. This has been Mani sir's dream project. I am so looking forward to the film."
The stage for the grand trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan is set and it looks majestic.
The captain of the ship, Mani Ratnam has arrived at the grand trailer launch event in Chennai. Check out the video below.
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will arrive anytime at PS - 1 music & trailer launch event at Nehru indoor stadium. Fans can't keep calm to witness the power-packed actors together under one roof. The makers recently tweeted, “It can’t get any bigger or better than this! Honoured to have Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan & Superstar @rajinikanth with us at our music and trailer launch function!”