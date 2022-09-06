Ponniyin Selvan: I Trailer Launch LIVE UPDATES: Trisha Krishnan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sobhita arrive

Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, also called PS-1, is making the right noise since its inception. Adding more to the excitement, the makers are all set to launch the trailer of the film today, S Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, also called PS-1, is making the right noise since its inception. Adding more to the excitement, the makers are all set to launch the trailer of the film today, September 6 at a grand event in Chennai. Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will be the chief guests tonight. Also, Aditi Rao Hydari is attending the event as a special guest. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.