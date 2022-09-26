Ponniyin Selvan I: Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan twin in black as they head to Delhi; PICS

Trisha's off-duty look included a black T-shirt under a long back overcoat, along with blue denim. On the other hand, Karthi looked dapper in an ethnic all-black ensemble. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also spotted at the airport, looking ravishing in an all-black outfit.

The team of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I was on an extensive promotional tour in the Southern part of the country. Now, after completing the initial leg of the promotions, the cast is headed to Delhi for promotions. Trisha and Karthi were recently captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport today as they were on their way to the capital. The co-stars twinned in sartorial black attires.

Addressing a press meet for the magnum opus in Mumbai, a reporter asked Karthi to share his experiences of watching Hindi films, to which the actor replied, “So many Hindi films in my college times. I would clearly remember Rangeela. You know, we went there to watch ‘Tanha Tanha’, we booked three shows back-to-back, and we were running inside the theatre. And we had to be thrown out. But we got the tickets for the next show and we came back. So, Tanha Tanha – like Aamir Khan sir, Rahman sir’s music (humming the tune). I can never forget it. If you play that music, I will go back to my college days.”

Ponniyin Selvan: I will feature Trisha in the role of Kundavai, and Karthi in the character of Vanthiyathevan, along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. Furthermore, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also essay crucial characters in the drama.

The venture inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name is scheduled to release on 30th September this year.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan I Promotions: Trisha looks regal in a stunning green ethnic outfit; PHOTOS