Ponniyin Selvan I: Trisha, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai opt for ethnics for Mumbai promotions; PICS

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up for release on September 30 and promotions are in full swing. The team is currently in Mumbai for promotions and grand pre-release event. Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Chiyaan Vikram stepped out in Mumbai to promote their film and they looked stunning in stylish ethnic outfits.