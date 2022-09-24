Ponniyin Selvan I: Trisha, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai opt for ethnics for Mumbai promotions; PICS

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up for the big release worldwide on September 30 and fans are excited to witness the cinematic adaptation of the popular novel.

by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Sep 24, 2022 05:15 PM IST  |  369.3K
Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Vikram
Ponniyin Selvan Mumbai promotions

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up for release on September 30 and promotions are in full swing. The team is currently in Mumbai for promotions and grand pre-release event. Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Chiyaan Vikram stepped out in Mumbai to promote their film and they looked stunning in stylish ethnic outfits.

Ponniyin Selvan Mumbai promotions

Ponniyin Selvan Mumbai promotions

Ponniyin Selvan Mumbai promotions

Ponniyin Selvan Mumbai promotions

Ponniyin Selvan Mumbai promotions

Ponniyin Selvan Mumbai promotions

Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!