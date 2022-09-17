Ponniyin Selvan I: Trisha Krishnan looks beautiful in red ethnic dress at the press conference; PICS

The biggest and awaited film from the South, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up for the grand release on September 30. The promotions of the film have begun. Trisha Krishan, who is playing the role of Kundavai, was clicked at the promotions of the film. The actress is interacting with the press in Chennai ahead of release. Trisha Krishnan is seen in a red Anarkali dress with a matching dupatta. She rounded off the look with straight hair, bindi, and subtle makeup. Simple yet breathtaking Trisha looks and we decided to take cues for the next festive day.

Trisha Krishnan is playing the role of a courageous woman, princess Kundavai in the film, who is the love interest of Karthi. After breaking the internet with its spectacular trailer launch and audio launch, the makers shared the lyrical video of the third single Ratchasa Maamane featuring Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhitha Dhulipala. Check out the pics here: