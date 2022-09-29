Ponniyin Selvan I: Trisha looks ethereal in saree, Vikram screams style as they promote in Chennai

The team of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I is leaving no stone unturned to promote their next. Recently, the team of the much-anticipated historical drama attended another promotional event in Chennai. Trisha, who plays Princess Kundavai in the movie, opted for a beautiful yellow saree with sequin work. Her statement earrings and light makeup made her look surreal. On the other hand, Vikram looked dapper in a blue kurta and a matching jacket and denim.

Recently, a photograph of Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clicking a selfie on the sets of the PS1 went viral on social media. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Trisha opened up about the photo and her bond with the fellow actress. She was quoted saying, "We kinda hit off. Although on day one, we just had probably two shots, and then there is so much hype about the face-off scene and the whole unit was gearing up for that. But by then what had happened was we already hit off and chatted a lot so for that particular scene, Mani sir saw both of us like yapping away and he was like listen, guys, this is a really complicated scene shooting over for two days. So we appreciate it if you guys don't spend time with each other."