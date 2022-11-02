Ponniyin Selvan I, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, and more: Best Tamil movies on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is one of the biggest and most popular OTT platforms in the world. When it comes to India, the OTT giant has already made a place for itself in the entertainment industry with some excellent original content, as well as with the post-theatrical streaming of some highly popular films from all major languages. When it comes to the Tamil cinema, Amazon Prime Video has an excellent collection of films, that include both recent blockbusters and classics. Here we present the Best Tamil movies on Amazon Prime Video you can binge-watch. Have a look…

Ponniyin Selvan I The historical drama, which is a dream project of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is one of the biggest hits in the Indian film industry in recent times. The first installment of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise hit the theatres on September 30, this year. The magnum opus, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical novel of the same name, features a stellar star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan. The Mani Ratnam directorial is currently available on Amazon Prime Video for rent. Ponniyin Selvan I will start streaming on the platform for all Prime members, on November 4, Friday.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu The gangster drama, which marked the reunion of the popular actor-director duo Silambarasan and Gautham Menon earned excellent reviews from the audiences. The celebrated filmmaker, who is best known for his cop films and urban love stories, moved away from his comfort zone for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which also emerged as a major commercial success. AR Rahman’s magical music score and excellent visuals made Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu a complete visual treat. The acclaimed film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Naane Varuven The psychological-horror thriller, which featured National award-winner Dhanush in a double role, is one of the most unique films released in Tamil cinema in recent times. Naane Varuven is helmed by Selvaraghavan, the renowned filmmaker and Dhanush’s elder brother. Even though the movie emerged as a commercial failure, it has been receiving good reviews from audiences after its OTT release. The Dhanush starrer is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Viruman Karthi, the versatile actor once again proved his expertise in handling village-based characters with Viruman, the recent superhit. The family entertainer, which is directed by M Muthaiah, revolved around the strained relationship between an imperfect father and his youngest son. Karthi essayed the titular character Viruman in the movie, while senior actor Prakash Raj appeared as his father. Senior filmmaker Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar made her acting debut with the movie, which is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Mahaan This Chiyaan Vikram starrer is truly a special film in every sense. The project marked the National award-winning actor’s first collaboration with both his son, actor Dhruv Vikram, and the acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Mahaan depicts the life of Gandhi Mahaan, a Gandhiyan who later ends up as a criminal owing to his troubled relationships with his wife Naachi and their son Dada. Mahaan earned excellent reviews for his unique theme, making, and most importantly, the excellent performances by Vikram and Dhruv Vikram. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Saani Kaayidham Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress stunned the audiences with her brilliant transformation for Saani Kaayidham, directed by Arun Matheswaran. This revenge thriller marked the acting debut of renowned filmmaker Selvaraghavan. Saani Kaayidham revolves around the revenge of Ponni, a wounded woman, and her half-brother Sangayya, against the system. Keerthy essayed the central character Ponni, while Selvaraghavan played Sangayya. The movie, which garnered attention with its stellar performances and gory violence, is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Sarpatta Parambarai Pa Ranjith’s period sports drama, which had a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, is one of the best Tamil films of recent times. The movie, which is set in the 1970s in North Madras, depicted the story of the rivalry between two boxer clans named Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Parambarai. The Pa Ranjith directorial, which features Arya, Pasupathy, Shabeer Kallarackal, John Kokken, and others in key roles is a film that should not be missed. Jai Bhim This legal drama directed by TJ Gnanavel is one of the boldest, yet most-loved Tamil films in the last few years. Suriya played the lead role in the film along with Lijomol Jose and Manikandan and earned immense appreciation for shedding his star image for a film like this. Jai Bhim, which had a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, revolves around a real-life incident that involved Tamil Nadu’s Irular tribe.