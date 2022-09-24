Ponniyin Selvan I: Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan get grand welcome in Mumbai for an event; PICS

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I is gearing up for the big release worldwide on September 30. After the eye-grabbing pre-release event in Hyderabad, the team of Ponniyin Selvan reached Mumbai. Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram were spotted at Mumbai airport as they arrived for pre-release event of PS 1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and AR Rahman were also clicked. While Vikram carried on to the flight with Hyderabad's event outfit, Trisha opted for a comfy pink ethnic suit and looked beautiful. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also clicked at the airport, dressed up in comfy and stylish attire. She wore a white overcoat paired up with black jeggings and sneakers. The actress left her tresses open and opted for subtle makeup.

AR Rahman took to Instagram on Friday to share a selfie with the team of Ponniyin Selvan-1 including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan. His caption shared that they were travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai. Fans poured their love into the comments section but what shocked them was that the celebrities were travelling in economy class. Trisha also shared the same selfie on her Instagram story. The Hyderabad event was a huge success. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and AR Rahman twinned in black as they looked regal in black. The pictures of the Ponniyin Selvan star cast from the Hyderabad event took the internet on fire. Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and others at a grand promotional event in Hyderabad

