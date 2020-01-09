Ponniyin Selvan: Jayaram’s photo with cast members of Mani Ratnam's film breaks the internet; Check it out

Actor Jayaram took to Facebook and shared a picture behind the sets of Ponniyin Selvan, in which he can be seen posing with actors Karthi and Jayam Ravi.

It will be fair to say that Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is capturing everyone’s attention and we are waiting to see any new updates about the most awaited movie. Many cast members of the movie have taken to social media to share little updates about the movie, and they all come as huge treat to the fans of the Tamil novel Kalki based on which the movie is being directed.

Jayaram, who will also be seen playing a key role in the film, took to social media and shared a picture with Jayam Ravi and Karthi. The monochrome photo shows Jayaram resting his hands on the shoulders of the young actors. The photo instantly went viral on social media and people are already anticipating as to what role would the actors will be seen playing.

Earlier, senior actor Mohan Raman revealed that he will be seen playing a role in the film when he was quizzed on social media about his new bearded look. Riyaz Khan too shared a picture on social media in which he was seen flaunting his muscle toned body, while revealing that he is also a part of the cast. Ashwin Kakumanu and Arjun Chidambaram shared photos from the sets while revealing that they have been roped in the movie. Aishwarya Lekshmi shared the title poster of the movie and stated that she was happy to be a part of the magnum opus.

Credits :Facebook

Read More