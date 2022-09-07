Ponniyin Selvan: Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati lend voices for trailers of Mani Ratnam's film

The magnum opus and pan Indian film Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam is one of the most anticipated in the South. The film has been carrying a great buzz due to its stellar star-studded cast and promising story. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted the biggest event as they unveiled the trailer, which took the internet by storm for all the right reasons. The trailer of Ponniyin Selvan was released in five languages including Tami, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The trailer of PS1, released in five languages, has been narrated by Kamal Haasan in Tamil, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Malayalam, Rana Daggubati in Telugu, Jayant Kaikini for Kannada, and Anil Kapoor for Hindi. The over three-minute long video is comprised of many larger-than-life frames. The trailer is a visual spectacle and guarantees a solid story, backed by spectacular performances

