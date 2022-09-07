Ponniyin Selvan: Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati lend voices for trailers of Mani Ratnam's film
The trailer of PS1, released in five languages, has been narrated by different superstars from the film industry
The magnum opus and pan Indian film Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam is one of the most anticipated in the South. The film has been carrying a great buzz due to its stellar star-studded cast and promising story. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted the biggest event as they unveiled the trailer, which took the internet by storm for all the right reasons. The trailer of Ponniyin Selvan was released in five languages including Tami, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The trailer of PS1, released in five languages, has been narrated by Kamal Haasan in Tamil, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Malayalam, Rana Daggubati in Telugu, Jayant Kaikini for Kannada, and Anil Kapoor for Hindi. The over three-minute long video is comprised of many larger-than-life frames. The trailer is a visual spectacle and guarantees a solid story, backed by spectacular performances
The storyline of Ponniyin Selvan has been adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. It narrates the tale of Rajaraja Chola I from the Chola dynasty.
The film's cast has also been garnering a lot of attention. This project will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. Apart from these, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play other supporting roles in this period's action drama.
The first part of the two-series film is likely to hit the silver screens on the 30th of September this year and will be available in several languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. While Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has provided the tunes for the venture, Ravi Varman has taken care of the camera work of the film.