Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi calls it a 'dream'; Mani Ratnam finished shooting for the film in 120 days

The makers of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I launched the first song of the film, Ponni Nadhi amidst a crowd of thousands at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai. Present at the event were Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Jayaram. During his heartfelt speech, Karthi revealed that Mani Ratnam finished shooting for film's both parts within 120 days.

He also said, "Working on this film has been like a dream." Karthi began his speech with his famous lines, "Enna mama sowkiyama." On the other hand, during his speech at the grand launch event today, Jayam Ravi said, "Tamil Makkal have a good cinema sense to appreciate even a good shot. This is something very unique about our audience." He further added how Karthi helped him during the horse riding training sessions on the film's sets.

"Ponniyin Selvan is a novel that is deeply embedded in the hearts and minds of every Tamilian who has read it. I’m delighted to be a part of this creation," said Jayaram at the event.

The first song of Ponniyin Selvan was released in Tamil has been titled Ponni Nadhi while the Telugu version is called, Ponge Nadhi. Also released in Malayalam and Kannada, the first mesmerising track by AR Rahman has been titled Kaveri Se Milne in Hindi. PS1 marks the reunion of Mani and composer AR Rahman after a very long time.

Sharing the Tamil version of the song on Twitter, Karthi tweeted, "When I heard this song for the very first time, I felt as if I was riding into the Chola Kingdom! Pure magic! Join me in this journey." The song shows him as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan who travels with his horse near the VeeraNarayana lake on Aadi Perukku. It is the starting point of the story.

Check out the song below:

