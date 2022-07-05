Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi flaunts a charming smile as swashbuckling adventurer Vanthiyathevan in new poster

As Ponniyin Selvan is gearing up for release, the makers are introducing the star studded cast of the film with new poster. After Chiyaan Vikram as fierce prince Aditya Karikalan, today, the makers shared a new poster of Karthi to introduce him as Vanthiyathevan, who is swashbuckling adventurer and a spy and his charming smile will steal hearts.

Karthi in ancient king like cosutome looks charming with his smile, long hair as he poses royally sitting on a horse in the new poster. The makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Karthi to introduce his character from the film and wrote, "The Prince without a kingdom, the spy, the swashbuckling adventurer...here comes Vanthiyathevan! #PS1 @madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam."

Take a look at Karthi's poster here:

Yesterday, the makers of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan unveiled a new poster of Chiyaan Vikram and introduced him as Aditya Karikala, a fierce Prince.

The magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the first part, PS-1 with a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is slated for a worldwide release on September 30. The film will hit the thetaers in two installments.

Ponniyin Selvan is an ambitious project directed by Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan (son of River Kaveri), later known as Rajaraja Chola became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history ushering in a golden age.

Ponninyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions while Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. A.R. Rahman is the music composer.