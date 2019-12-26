Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Ashwin Kakumanu sweat it out in the BTS picture from Mani Ratnam's film

Actor Ashwin Kakamaanu shared a picture with Karthi and Jayam Ravi from behind the sets of Ponniyin Selvan, the picture has been making rounds on social media.

While we are desperately waiting to see the first look of actors in the ambitious project of Mani Ratnam i.e. Ponniyin Selvan, Ashwin Kakumanu took to Instagram and shared a picture with Karthi and Jayam Ravi from behind the sets of Ponniyin Selvan. In the picture, the actors can be seen in a gym. They were spotted with overgrown hair and beard which clearly means that they will be seen in key roles in the film, as all the key roles in Kalki’s novel Ponniyin Selvan have long hair and beard.

Meanwhile, Ashwin Kakumanu had earlier shared a picture with Arjun Chidambaram, while revealing that the latter is also playing a role in the film. Senior actor Mohan Raman took to Twitter and confirmed his role in the ace director’s dream project. When fans quizzed about his new look with dense beard, the actor cleared the air saying that the look was for Ponniyin Selvan.

Mollywood actor Lal had also shared an image on Instagram last month and wrote that he would be seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial. Kollywood actor Riyan Khan, who is known for his antagonist roles in Tamil films, took to Facebook last week and revealed that he is also a part of the film. Sharing a picture, he wrote, “Ponniyin selvan #maniratnam#thailand #action”. While an official cast list by the makers did not have these names, every day, at least one actor is taking to social media to share that they are a part of the film.

