Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi thanks Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for their appreciation and inspiration

Ponniyin Selvan I, the magnum opus helmed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam has emerged as a massive success. The historical drama, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel of the same name, highly impressed the cine-goers. The star cast of Ponniyin Selvan I have been receiving excellent reviews for their performances, from both industry members and common audiences. Recently, Karthi, who played the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan in the Mani Ratnam directorial, penned a special note to thank legendary stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Karthi, who is overwhelmed after receiving a call from Rajinikanth, wrote in his post: “Rajini sir, a call from you is extremely special. Your courtesy to reach out to others to appreciate their work and the joy that you give us is always endearing. Thank You.” In the same post, the actor also shared a special message for Kamal Haasan, who is also the narrator of Ponniyin Selvan Tamil version. “Kamal sir, you have always inspired us to seek bigger goals and set higher standards in cinema but most importantly you have taught us to love & respect one another and how to express that in these moments. Lots of love and respect,” reads Karthi’s message for the Vikram actor.