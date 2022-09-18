Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi promote their film in style; SEE PHOTOS

The team of the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming historical drama. Newly, the cast of the film including Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi attended a promotional event for the film in Chennai today. While the leading lady made for a pretty sight in shaded blue and green ethnic wear, Karthi donned a maroon kurta with a white pajama. Accompanying them, Jayam Ravi looked dapper in a green desi attire.

On the other hand, the maker of the flick Mani Ratnam made a huge announcement regarding the sequel of the project. Addressing a press conference recently, the director shared that the second part of the movie will be released in the next 9 months. Slated to release on the 30th of September, the first part of Ponniyin Selvan is inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel with the same title.