Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam & Chiyaan Vikram slapped with court notice; Here's why

Ponniyin Selvan, the magnum opus, directed by Mani Ratnam, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles, is one of the most anticipated films. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel and tells the story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty. As the character posters and teaser were recently released, the film has now landed in a trouble. A court notice has been issued against Mani Ratnam and Chiyaan Vikram for allegedly misrepresenting the Cholas.

A lawyer named Selvan sent court notice to Mani Ratnam and Chiyaan Vikram after days of teaser release. The petition submitted in the court pointed out that Chiyaan Vikram's Aditya Karikalan had a tilak on his forehead in the poster but not in the teaser and feels that the Cholas could be misrepresented in the film. The lawyer also urged for social screening ahead of its release to check if historical facts have been accurately represented in the film. Mani Ratnam, Chiyaan Vikram, or the makers are yet to respond to the issue.

The historical drama will feature celebrated actors in powerful roles, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as ‘Nandini’, Superstar Vikram as ‘Aditya Karikalan', Karthi as ‘Vanthiyathevan', Trisha as 'Kundavai', and Jayam Ravi as 'Arunmozhi Varman'. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen in important roles.

PS-1 has been jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film has music composed by AR Rahman. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.