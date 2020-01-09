Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam directorial's first shooting schedule gets wrapped up

After about a month of shooting in Thailand, the first schedule of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan was wrapped up recently. Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Tamil novel by Kalki, is jointly scripted by Mani Ratnam and actor-writer Kumaravel. So far, the makers have revealed that the movie will have star cast including , Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Riyaz Khan, Rahman among others. The film’s title poster was released by Madras Talkies recently.

Other actors including Mohan Raman, Arjun Kakananu, Ashwin Chidambaram took to social media and announced that they will also be seen playing key roles in the film. Taking to Twitter, Mani Ratnam’s wife and senior actor Suhasini stated that the sets and dialogues of the movie looked promising. She wrote, “Watched the shoot... absolutely brilliant…each actor, the set, the ambience, the language. a class apart."

Meanwhile, Parthiban Radhakrishnan, Anushka Shetty and Keerthy Suresh are among the actors who opted out of the movie. While Parthiban confirmed that he was approached for a role and that he had other commitments, there has been n official word from neither Keerthy Suresh nor Anushka. Grapevine has that Keerthy Suresh opted out in order to keep her dates available for Thalaivar 168. Anushka opted out as Vairamuthu was in the crew back then. It should be noted that Vairamuthu, whose name was brought up during the #MeToo movement, is not onboard the project anymore. There has been no confirmation about the same yet.