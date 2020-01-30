Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam directorial's next shooting schedule to take place in Chennai? Find Out

If media reports are to be believed, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan will start their next shooting schedule in Chennai soon.

According to media reports, the second shooting schedule of ace director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, will happen in Chennai. Originally, the makers had planned to shoot the movie overseas. However, due to date issues, the makers are planning to shoot few minor sequences in Chennai, after which they are expected to move to Pondicherry. After finishing the Chennai and Pondicherry schedules, the team will start a lengthy schedule in Sri Lanka, say a report in Galatta Media.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble of cast list including , Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. The film will be based on Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki. It will narrate the Chola diversity, while the history of Chola King Raja Raja Chola aka Arunmozhi is expected to be played by Jayam Ravi. Reports suggest that Aishwarya will be seen as the ultimate baddie Nandhini, Karthi will portray Vandhiyathevan and Vikram will play the role of Aditya Karikalan.

The makers recently revealed the film’s title look, which took social media by storm. Several actors including Lal, Mohan Raman, Ashwin Kakumanu, Arjun Chidambaram, Riaz Khan have revealed on their social media pages, that they are also part of the film. Other senior actors including Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayaram will also be seen playing prominent roles in the film. While the fans of the novel are desperately waiting to see first look or BTS photos from the film, timely updates by the actors on social media are a treat for them

