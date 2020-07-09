Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam to resume the shoot with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Chiyaan Vikram in September?

The news update about Ponniyin Selvan further adds that the ace south director is hoping to resume the shoot in Pune with Bollywood actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and south star Chiyaan Vikram. There is no official word out yet about the film resuming its filming process in September.

The latest news reports, about the period drama, Ponniyin Selvan state that the director and his team is looking forward to resume the shoot of the film, in September. The news update about Ponniyin Selvan further adds that the ace south director is hoping to resume the shoot in Pune with Bollywood actress, and south star Chiyaan Vikram. There is no official word out yet about the film resuming its filming process in September, but there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the team of Ponniyin Selvan is hoping to restart its shoot in Pune.

But, due to the travel ban imposed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team of the southern period drama is waiting for the government to allow for shoots in Pune. The shoot of Ponniyin Selvan is expected to also take place in Hyderabad. The south film, Ponniyin Selvan will also feature, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film, Ponniyin Selvan will feature the sultry diva and Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the villain named Nandini, and Cobra star Chiyaan Vikram will feature as Aditya Karikalan.

The gorgeous diva, Sobhita Dhulipala will reportedly essay the role of a princess. The previous news reports suggested that the film, Ponniyin Selvan will be made and released in two parts. The first part is currently under works, and this part is expected to hit the big screen in early 2021.

ALSO READ Prabhas 20 Official Update: Title and first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be out on THIS date

Share your comment ×