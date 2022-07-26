Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus' primary track to be unveiled soon

One of the most awaited dramas in Kollywood, Ponniyin Selvan has managed to hit the right chord with the movie buffs since it was announced. Post leaving the fans impressed with the captivating teaser, the makers are all set to drop the tracks of the magnum opus. The latest reports suggest that the makers will be dropping the primary single from the drama shortly. The Oscar-winning musician A R Rahman has scored the melodies for Ponniyin Selvan.

This much-awaited project has an ensemble cast with big wigs like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban and others.

Check out the post below:

Now coming to the crew, Ravi Varman is the cinematographer for the flick and A. Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Meanwhile, Thota Tharani is the production designer for the movie. The film is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki’s Tamil novel talks about the intense power struggle of the Chola empire during the 10th century.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Madras Talkies, the magnum opus is slated to reach the theatres on 30th September this year in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On the other hand, a lawyer named Selvan has slapped a court notice on Mani Ratnam and Chiyaan Vikram, claiming that Chiyaan Vikram's character in the drama Aditya Karikalan had a tilak on his forehead in the poster but not in the teaser, and hence the Cholas could be misrepresented in the film. Mani Ratnam and Chiyaan Vikram are yet to respond to these allegations.

Also Read: Salman Khan joins Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez as they groove to Ra Rakkamma