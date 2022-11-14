Ponniyin Selvan movie actor Karthi's Facebook account hacked

A gaming video was posted live on Karthi's Facebook page todaymorning on 14th November. Seeing the clip, fans started questioning Karthi that why is he playing the game live. Replying to this, the actor disclosed that his account has been hacked.

Karthi seems to be on a roll with back-to-back hits like Ponniyin Selvan: I and Sardar. Now, the latest update about the Tollywood actor is that he has become a victim of cybercrime as his Facebook account has been hacked. Informing about the same, the star tweeted, "Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team." Further update on the matter is still awaited.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karthi has commenced work on hi s 25th project. Made under the direction of Joker fame filmmaker Raju Murugan, the venture has been titled Japan. Bankrolled by the production banner Dream Warrior Pictures, the film was launched a couple of days ago. Japan will star actress Anu Emmanuel as the leading lady. Additionally, Telugu actor Sunil will be making his Tollywood debut with the movie, along with filmmaker Vijay Milton in a crucial role.

Meanwhile, the makers of Japan had revealed that the movie's first look poster will be unveiled today on 14th November, on Children's Day. Talking about the technical crew of the film, the camera work will be handled by Ravi Varman, and editing will be performed by Philomin Raj. GV Prakash Kumar is on board the team as the music director.

Over and above this, after the tremendous success of Sardar, Karthi and director PS Mithran announced the sequel to the spy thriller during the success bash of the original drama. The makers further unveiled a special sequel announcement video during the event. The announcement of the sequel has left movie buffs extremely excited.

