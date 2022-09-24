Live
Ponniyin Selvan Mumbai Event LIVE UPDATES: Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai and team promote the film
Sep 24, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan defines beauty in red dress
Aishwarya took her Instagram handle and shared a few beautiful pics of herself in a red anarkali dress, which she wore for the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad. The actress looks beyond beautiful and we can never get enough of her.
Sep 24, 2022 06:58 PM IST
Ponniyin Selvan I: Jayam Ravi arrives at the event
Jayam Ravi arrived at the grand pre-release event, happening in Mumbai. The actor, who is playing the role of Chola King, opted for a royal blue ethnic kurta set.
Sep 24, 2022 06:39 PM IST
Ponniyin Selvan I: Trisha, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai opt for ethnics for Mumbai promotions
The team is currently in Mumbai for promotions and grand pre-release event. Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Chiyaan Vikram stepped out in Mumbai to promote their film and they looked stunning in stylish ethnic outfits.
