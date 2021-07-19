Ponniyin Selvan Poster: The golden era comes to life; Mani Ratnam's magnum opus to release in 2022

Amidst the high expectations, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan starrer have released a new poster from the upcoming star-studded magnum opus.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is one of the biggest and big-budget films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. Mani Ratnam recently confirmed that he has wrapped 75 per cent shoot of Ponniyin Selvan and is looking forward to complete the rest soon in Hyderabad or Madhya Pradesh. Amidst the high expectations, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan starrer have released a new poster from the upcoming star-studded magnum opus. The new poster comes with a tagline- 'The golden era comes to life' and the first part of the film has been titled 'PS1', which will release in 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan is expected to be a masterpiece and the new poster already gives us a glimpse of the same. post Jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan star cast includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others. Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. A.R. Rahman will be composing the music and Ravi Varman has been roped in for cinematography.

Also Read: RGV watches Vijay Deverakonda's Liger; Former calls him a cross between Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. Cinematographer Ravi Varman and editor A Sreekar Prasad are a part of the technical crew. The much-awaited film which is expected to be grand and like never before is co-written by the director along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. The first part is slated to hit the theatres in April 2022.

