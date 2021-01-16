Ponniyin Selvan: Prakash Raj teams up with Mani Ratnam for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan co starrer

The shooting schedule of Ponniyin Selvan resumed a few days back at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Read on to know more.

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most talked-about films in current times. It will be helmed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The period drama has made headlines owing to the stellar star cast included in the same. Now, the latest that we know is that Prakash Raj is also going to be a part of the movie. Yes, you heard it right. He had earlier collaborated with the filmmaker in the Tamil political drama titled Iruvar back in the year 1997.

The senior actor has announced the news on Twitter himself. He writes, “On the sets of #Maniratnam s #PonniyinSelvan .. a journey with the master ..which started 25 years back from #iruvar continues... the joy of unlearning... finding new horizons... bliss n blessed.” Well, it’s quite evident from the tweet that he has already begun shooting for the much-anticipated movie. This is sure to leave the fans of the actor excited.

Meanwhile, check out the tweet below:

On the sets of #Maniratnam s #PonniyinSelvan .. a journey with the master ..which started 25 years back from #iruvar continues... the joy of unlearning... finding new horizons... bliss n blessed — Prakash Raj (prakashraaj) January 14, 2021

Apart from Prakash Raj, Ponniyin Selvan includes an ensemble cast that involves , Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Mohan Babu, Jayam Ravi, and others in the lead roles. For the unversed, the film’s shoot resumed a week ago after a long hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The shooting schedule is taking place at a specially erected set at the famous Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The movie initially went on floors back in 2019 and its first schedule was filmed in Thailand for almost 90 days.

