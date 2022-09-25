Ponniyin Selvan Promotions: Trisha drops BTS PICS with Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai and AR Rahman

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited projects in Kollywood right now. As the historical drama nears release, the cast and crew members are actively promoting the movie in various cities. During one of the promotional events last night, Trisha, Mani Ratnam, Vikram, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in stylish attires. Sharing some behind-the-scene moments from the event on the internet, Trisha dropped a few photos from the bash.

She took to the story section of her Instagram account and shared a pic with filmmaker Mani Ratnam and wrote, "I'm yet to process it all". Posting another photograph with AR Rahman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she penned, "No caption will do justice #about last night".

