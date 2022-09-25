Ponniyin Selvan Promotions: Trisha drops BTS PICS with Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai and AR Rahman
Check out the BTS pictures of Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mani Ratnam, and AR Rahman from Ponniyin Selvan's promotional event last night.
Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited projects in Kollywood right now. As the historical drama nears release, the cast and crew members are actively promoting the movie in various cities. During one of the promotional events last night, Trisha, Mani Ratnam, Vikram, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in stylish attires. Sharing some behind-the-scene moments from the event on the internet, Trisha dropped a few photos from the bash.
She took to the story section of her Instagram account and shared a pic with filmmaker Mani Ratnam and wrote, "I'm yet to process it all". Posting another photograph with AR Rahman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she penned, "No caption will do justice #about last night".
Check out the pictures below:
The storyline of Ponniyin Selvan has been inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name and will narrate the tale of Rajaraja Chola I from the Chola dynasty. The cast of the movie has been making a lot of headlines. This venture will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. Apart from them, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play other secondary roles in the forthcoming period action drama, along with the rest.
Produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the tunes for Ponniyin Selvan have been provided by music maestro AR Rahman. While Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography for the drama, A Sreekar Prasad has edited the movie.
