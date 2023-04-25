Ponniyin Selvan Quiz: Answer 5 questions on Mani Ratnam's epic historical magnum opus

Mani Ratnam's long-awaited dream project is Ponniyin Selvan, which has been made in two parts. While Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released last year and received a massive response, the second installment is gearing up for release on April 28. The ensemble cast of PS 2 includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Apart from these, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play other supporting roles in this period's action drama.

Director Mani Ratnam waited for 35 years to make a cinematic version of Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel, which has been considered one of the finest works of Tamil literature. Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman composed the songs and original score for the project. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Ponniyin Selvan is produced by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

After the first part, the audiences are aware of the characters played by the cast in the film. The second part is expected to explore the personal lives of the characters with flashbacks and the ending is said to be extraordinary. The film is concerned with the Chola dynasty and the tug-of war-between royal families for the kingdom and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic, sprawling novel Ponniyin Selvan, written years ago.

As the second part gears up for release, take a quiz about Ponniyin Selvan and refresh your memory.

Ponniyin Selvan release date

Ponniyin Selvan is scheduled for worldwide release on April 28. The film will be released in a 4DX arrangement. This will reportedly be the first South Indian film to be released in this special format. The release format is usually used for tentpoles Hollywood films like John Wick Chapter 4, Shazam Fury of the Gods, and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny among others

