Ponniyin Selvan: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to attend pre-release event of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus on Sep 6

The magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and Jayaram Ravi is gearing up for grand release this month. The promotions of the film will begin with a grand pre-release event, which will take place on September 6 and promises to be a visual treat. Yes, the event will be bigger than ever before as two superstars of Kollywood, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will attend as chief guests.

The makers of the film shared a video featuring iconic pics of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as they made the grand announcement. The trailer of the film will also be unveiled at the event. Fans are super excited to witness the power-packed actors together on one stage. The makers tweeted, “It can’t get any bigger or better than this! Honoured to have Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan & Superstar @rajinikanth with us at our music and trailer launch function!”

Recently, the makers have also unveiled the first look of Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi from the upcoming historical drama. they dropped the first look of Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi, and Rahman as Madhurantakan from the historical drama. While all of them are dressed in historical looks, there is one thing in common- a determination, which is palpable in their eyes.

This magnum opus is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. Produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaranunder under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the historical drama will hit the big screens on the 30th of September this year.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu State Film Awards: Samantha, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi win big

The first from a two-part series will enjoy an ensemble cast with Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, along with Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles.