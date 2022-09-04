Ponniyin Selvan: Sobhita Dhulipala to play 'witty courteous queen' Vanathi in Mani Ratnam's mega project

After making her mark with web series like Made in Heaven, Sobhita Dhulipala has now decided to expand her horizon. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram account and announced that she will be stepping into Tollywood soon. Yes, you read it right. The actress has been roped in to play Vanathi in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers have also unveiled the first look of the Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi from the upcoming historical drama.

Sharing the news on the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "Quick-witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting @sobhitad as Vanathi! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing "In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada!" Her royal look comprises an embellished saree and some jaw-dropping gold jewelry. Sobhita Dhulipala looks breathtaking in this latest ethnic avatar.

Additionally, the makers have also released the first look for Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi, and Rahman as Madhurantakan in the venture.

The story of Ponniyin Selvan is based on a fiction novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The book follows the life of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty. The project enjoys an ensemble cast and will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. In addition to this Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play key roles in the flick, along with the rest.

Financed by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners, Oscar-Winner music composer A R Rahman has rendered the score for Ponniyin Selvan.