Ponniyin Selvan Song Chola Chola Teaser: Latest track from period film is a tribute to Chola dynasty's power

The makers of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan have dropped the teaser for the latest track from the magnum opus titled Chola Chola.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 19, 2022 11:52 AM IST  |  6.8K
Ponniyin Selvan Song Chola Chola Teaser OUT
Ponniyin Selvan Song Chola Chola Teaser: Latest track from period film is a tribute to Chola dynasty's power
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited South projects at the moment. Adding to the hype, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the latest song from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Chola Chola. This track from period film is a tribute to Chola dynasty's power.

Check out the song promo below:

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!