Ponniyin Selvan Song Chola Chola Teaser: Latest track from period film is a tribute to Chola dynasty's power
The makers of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan have dropped the teaser for the latest track from the magnum opus titled Chola Chola.
Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited South projects at the moment. Adding to the hype, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the latest song from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Chola Chola. This track from period film is a tribute to Chola dynasty's power.
Check out the song promo below:
Credits: Youtube
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!