Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi's next titled Genie; Three actresses roped in for female leads

After leaving everyone amazed with his performance in Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi is all set with his next film, tentatively titled JR32. The actor announced his upcoming film titled Genie with director Arjunan Jr. Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi are the female leads of the film.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and announced the title and cast. They wrote, "We're thrilled to announce our PAN-INDIAN production that promises to captivate audiences across the World! #Genie Produced by @VelsFilmIntl @IshariKGanesh starring @actor_jayamravi An @arrahman Musical An #ArjunanJr Magical" (sic).

Genie went on floors today in Chennai with an official puja ceremony. The event was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

A few photos from the launch ceremony of Genie have surfaced on social media and are going viral. The leading ladies looked stunning as posed with Jayam Ravi at the event. Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan shared her excitement for Genie and wrote, "Super excited to be a part of this sir! #Genie has made most of my wishes already come true with this cool script, amazing crew and fun cast."

Jayam Ravi's Genie is 100 crores pan Indian film

About Genie

The pan-Indian film is bankrolled by Vels Film International and Oscar Winning music composer AR Rahman is on board to render tunes. Genie’s cinematography and editing will be by Mahesh Muthuswami and Pradeep E Ragav respectively. Genie will hit the screens worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam very soon. More details about the film are to be awaited.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Iraivan directed by Ahmed. The film stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Iraivan will hit the cinema halls on August 25, 2023. The film will reportedly feature Jayam Ravi in the role of a cop.

The actor also Siren co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Parameshwaran in pipeline. He also announced an untitled film directed by M. Rajesh. Priyanka Arul Mohan and Bhumika Chawla are the female leads.

ALSO READ: PICS: Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan shoot completed; Actor reflects on his journey working on Pa Ranjith film