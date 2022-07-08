Ponniyin Selvan Teaser Twitter Review: 'It'll be awesome', historical drama makes good impression on netizens

Ponniyin Selvan is a hot topic among movie buffs. Adding to the hype, the makers of this magnum opus have dropped the much-awaited teaser of the film. Made under the direction of Mani Ratnam, the sneak peek from the project has received a lot of praise from the netizens. This venture is a cinematic retelling of Kalki’s 1950 novel of the same name.

After witnessing the teaser, many fans took to Twitter and penned their review on social media. A fan tweeted," Awesome, except the patchy VFX in couple of shots, looks very grand and novel. Little disappointed with underwhelming BGM from @arrahman. All the best to the team. #PS1 #Ps1Teaser Looking forward to watch Telugu version in the theatre." Another netizen wrote on the micro-blogging wrote, "Teaser of #PS1 is Okk, but the movie is going to be awesome, if it is narrated well, because it's a Story of Chola Dynasty."

Check out the post below:

https://twitter.com/viveklonelover/status/1545444837318545409?s=20&t=FPJyQ-faFKf23-ZaZ3bcdg

The clip talks about the massive power struggle during the Chola empire in the 10th century. It shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban will be seen in significant roles.

Coming to the magnum opus's crew, AR Rahman is the music composer and Ravi Varman is the cinematographer. Presented by Lyca Productions, the venture has been jointly backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Ponniyin Selvan is geared for a worldwide release on 30th September this year. The film will be out in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

