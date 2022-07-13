Ponniyin Selvan Teaser: Vikram dubs for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus in all 5 languages; WATCH

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I has already managed to create a lot of hype among fans. The highly-appreciated teaser of this epic historical drama has definitely added to the excitement and now the makers have unveiled a video where actor Chiyaan Vikram can be seen dubbing for the teaser in all 5 languages.



The project enjoys an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban, apart from others. Vikram will be seen in the titular role of Aditya Karikalan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play Nandini. Karthi will essay the role of Vanthiyathevan, while Trisha will portray the character Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi will be seen as Arunmozhi Varman. The film deals with the power struggle of the Chola empire during the 10th century. This flick is a cinematic adaptation of Kalki’s evergreen Tamil novel from the 1950s. It is set in the ear-shattering period before Ponniyin Selvan, son of River Kaveri became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history. He later came to be known as Rajaraja Chola.

Check out the video below:

Presented by Mr. Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan has been jointly produced by the banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. This Mani Ratnam's directorial will feature tunes composed by music maestro AR Rahman. Geared up for a worldwide release on 30th September this year, the movie will be out in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The camera work for the drama has been done by Ravi Varman, while editing has been handled by A. Sreekar Prasad. For those who do not know, Ponniyin Selvan is the first installment in the two-part franchise.

