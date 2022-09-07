Ponniyin Selvan Trailer: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus guarantees spectacular visuals and a gripping story

The magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayaram Ravi is gearing up for grand release this month. The promotions of the film began with a grand pre-release event, which took place on September 6. The event was a grand success with two superstars of Kollywood, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attending the event as chief guests. The event was also graced by the cast and crew of the film apart from fans and admirers, who also made their presence felt.

The trailer of the film dropped at 11pm yesterday, after much delay, due to technical difficulties that the makers faced. The wait however was worth it as it delivered and lived up to the expectations it had to live up to. The trailer is a visual spectacle and guarantees a solid story, backed by spectacular performances. The onus of creating a lasting impression with the trailer was in the hands of director Mani Ratnam and he didn't disappoint at all. The film has been adapted very carefully and minute details have been paid attention to, by the makers of the film. The essense of the novel has been kept intact and that's a good sign too. This ensemble has only gotten more exciting after the trailer and it should be an absolute rage in the state of Tamil Nadu. The trailer of the film can be watched on Tips Official YouTube channel.

Have a look at Ponniyin Selvan's Tamil Trailer:

This magnum opus is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The novel is considered to be the greatest story in Tamil literature. Produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaranunder under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the historical drama will hit the big screens on the 30th of September this year. The film releases in multiple languages and will be locking heads with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name.

