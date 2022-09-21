Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha Krishnan reveals she tried over 50 looks for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus
Trisha spilled the beans about finalizing Kundavai’s look in the film.
Trisha Krishnan is totally busy these days with the promotions of her highly-anticipated project, Ponniyin Selvan. The popular actress is playing the much-loved character Ilaiya Piratti Kundavai in the Mani Ratnam directorial, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel of the same name. Trisha’s multiple looks for the role of Chola princess in the film have garnered the attention of audiences. In a recent interview, the gorgeous actress opened up about finalizing her looks for the film.
According to Trisha, they tried over 50 looks for her character Kundavai. “You guys have just seen a couple of Kundavai’s looks from the film. We tried over 50 looks for the film, and later shortlisted around 30 out of them. Later, we picked the best 10 looks from that list, from which Mani Ratnam sir decided what worked for his film. The entire credits for my looks go to Mani sir and the styling team – to Eka Lakhani and her team,” said the actress.
Coming to Trisha Krishnan’s character in Ponniyin Selvan, she is appearing in the role of Kundavai Devi, the Ilaiya Piratti aka princess of the Chola dynasty. She is the sister of Aditya Karikalan and Arumozhi Varman and the love interest of Vanthiyathevan. Kundavai is described as a woman of extraordinary intelligence and courage. Initially, many popular actresses including Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty were considered to play the role. But eventually, Trisha came on board to play Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s dream project.
Chiyaan Vikram is playing Aditya Karikalan in the film, which features Jayam Ravi as the titular character Arunmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan. Karthi appears in the role of Vanthiyathevan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making a comeback to Tamil cinema, by playing the lead antagonist Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. AR Rahman has composed music for the magnum opus, which is produced by Mani Ratnam’s home banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The movie will hit the theatres on September 30, Friday.
ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan I: Jayam Ravi clicks selfies with Trisha, Vikram, Karthi and Mani Ratnam in flight