Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha Krishnan reveals she tried over 50 looks for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus

Trisha Krishnan is totally busy these days with the promotions of her highly-anticipated project, Ponniyin Selvan. The popular actress is playing the much-loved character Ilaiya Piratti Kundavai in the Mani Ratnam directorial, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel of the same name. Trisha’s multiple looks for the role of Chola princess in the film have garnered the attention of audiences. In a recent interview, the gorgeous actress opened up about finalizing her looks for the film.

According to Trisha, they tried over 50 looks for her character Kundavai. “You guys have just seen a couple of Kundavai’s looks from the film. We tried over 50 looks for the film, and later shortlisted around 30 out of them. Later, we picked the best 10 looks from that list, from which Mani Ratnam sir decided what worked for his film. The entire credits for my looks go to Mani sir and the styling team – to Eka Lakhani and her team,” said the actress.