Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha on working with Aishwarya Rai- 'Mani Ratnam sir didn't want us to get along'

Ponniyin Selvan, the dream project of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam is gearing up for a massive release on September 30, Friday. Expectations are riding high on the historical drama, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s renowned novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan, which is slated to release in two parts, features some of the most popular names of Indian cinema in its star cast. Trisha Krishnan is playing the much-loved character Ilaya Piratti Kundavai Devi in the film, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrays the iconic character Nandini.

As you may know, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai are playing arch-rivals in the magnum opus. Nandini and Kundavai’s face-off moment in the Ponniyin Selvan teaser was loved by all. However, the leading ladies of the much-awaited film share a very different bond in their real life. In a recent chat with NDTV, Trisha opened up about sharing the screen with Aishwarya in the film and revealed that director Mani Ratnam didn’t want them to get along. However, the actresses got along really well, unlike their onscreen characters.