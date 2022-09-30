Ponniyin Selvan Twitter Review: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus is off to a tremendous start

The day for filmmaker Mani Ratnam is finally here as his highly-anticipated magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan has released in the theatres. After watching the first show of the historical drama in the cinema halls, the movie buffs shared their views on the film on social media. A Twitter user penned on the site, "Thoroughly enjoyed the movie. MR perfectly justified the storyline and did the best he could for this massive story.. not easy...Huge respect for the entire cast and crew for this effort to initiate and made this happen."

Another user wrote on the micro-blogging site, "#PonniyinSelvan blockbuster Being a person who have not read d book or tried to know wat d story was before watching and i Enjoyed it. Super work by #ManiRatnam Tis is going to b d Next big thing from Kollywood in terms of collections..." The movie is off to a great start and now, time will tell if it is able to keep its momentum going in the coming days.

