Ponniyin Selvan: Veteran actor Mohan Raman onboard for Mani Ratnam's directorial

Senior actor Mohan Raman took to Twitter and revealed that he is playing a role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

In yet another addition for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, senior Kollywood actor Mohan Raman has confirmed his role in the ace director’s magnum opus. While this news has excited the fans of Mani Ratnam, fans of the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan are taking to social media with their speculations for what role would the senior actor be playing. Since the makers have not officially revealed anyone’s role in the film, we can’t help but wait for an official word.

The news came to light when Mohan shared a picture of himself from National Film Awards ceremony. When his fans enquired him about his new bearded look, he revealed that he has been growing beard for his role in Ponniyin Selvan. He also mentioned that he will be working for the movie till June 2020. Meanwhile, the film went on floors recently in Thailand. Budding actors Arjun Chidambaram and Ashwin Kakumanu also shared pictures on social media, revealing their role in the film.

Friends. This beard is for ponniyin selvan...... Will be there till June next year. Thank you All. — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) December 22, 2019

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Tamil novel by Kalki, is jointly scripted by Mani Ratnam and actor-writer Kumaravel. So far, the makers have revealed that the movie will have star cast including , Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram. It was also recently reported that lyricist Vairamuthu, whose name was brought up during the #Metoo movement, is not onboard the project anymore. There has been no confirmation about the same yet.

