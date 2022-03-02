Ponniyin Selvan: Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha's first look out; To release on Sep 30

The much-anticipated magnum opus, PS-1, Mani Ratnam directorial's “Ponniyin Selvan" is all set to hit the big screen this year on September 30. The first look posters of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha have also been released. While all the male actors look intense and rough, female actors look royally beautiful. The makers took to Twitter and shared the first looks of the lead actors along with the theatrical release date. The first look posters feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavai. Check out first look posters here:

Ponniyin Selvan is an ambitious project directed by Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel tells the story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

Ponninyin Selvan is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions while Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. A.R. Rahman will be composing the music and Ravi Varman has been roped in for cinematography. The much-awaited film which is expected to be grand and like never before is co-written by the director along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.

