Ponniyin Selvan's audio rights sold for a whopping price; Amitabh Bachchan, Suriya & others to launch teaser

Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, part 1 scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on September 30. The makers have begun the promotions as back to back updates have been released for a week. After characters posters and teaser announcement, the makers made a new announcement and it's about audio rights. Tips Music bagged the audio rights of Ponniyin Selvan with a whopping price of Rs 25 crores. The film made a record with the audio rights sold like never before.

Announcing the same, the makers took to Twitter and wrote, "We are happy to announce @tipsofficial have acquired the AUDIO RIGHTS of our ambitious project #PS1 in all languages."

The grand teaser launch of Ponniyin Selvan is all set to take place today, June 8 in Chennai. Reportedly, director Mani Ratnam along with the cast of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is said to attend the teaser launch at 6 PM. The teaser will be launched by Suriya in Tamil, Mahesh Babu in Telugu, Mohanlal in Malayalam, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, and Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi.

The makers shared new posters and introduced Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini and Trisha as princess Kundavai.

The magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the first part, PS-1 features a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj.

Ponninyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions while Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. A.R. Rahman is the music composer.