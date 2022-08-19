Ponniyin Selvan's Chola Chola song hails Chiyaan Vikram aka Aditya Karikalan as fearless fighter & lover

The makers of Mani Ratnam'a magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 unveiled the second single titled “Chola Chola” from the film. Composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, the song is written by Ilango Krishnan. The song “Chola Chola” is dedicated to Chiyaan Vikram's character Aditya Karikalan and talks about his love interest Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.