Ponniyin Selvan's Chola Chola song hails Chiyaan Vikram aka Aditya Karikalan as fearless fighter & lover

The song “Chola Chola” from Ponniyin Selvan is dedicated to Chiyaan Vikram's character Aditya Karikalan

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 19, 2022 08:14 PM IST  |  5.9K
South,Ponniyin Selvan
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

The makers of Mani Ratnam'a magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 unveiled the second single titled “Chola Chola” from the film. Composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, the song is written by Ilango Krishnan. The song “Chola Chola” is dedicated to Chiyaan Vikram's character Aditya Karikalan and talks about his love interest Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!