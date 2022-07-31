Ponniyin Selvan's Ponni Nadhi: AR Rahman's magical voice & Sivamani's catchy beats together deliver a gem

The much-awaited first song Ponni Nadhi from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan:I is finally out and it sounds every bit magical. Sung by AR Rahman, AR Raihanah and Bamba Bakya, the soothing track has lyrics by Ilango Krishnan. The music looks top-notch while Sivami's thumping beats give us many reasons to be hooked to the magical track.

The detailing of the flute in the song by Kamalakar and the violin by Vignesh give a refreshing and mesmerising take to the song altogether. The first song of PS1 has been launched in a grand way at the Express Avenue Mall in presence of the entire cast and crew. Ponni Nadhi song will be the start of the story as Vallavarayan Vandhiyathevan (played by Karthi) travels with his horse near the VeeraNarayana lake on Aadi Perukku. It is a festival celebrated in the Tamil month of Aadi.

Check out the song below:

The fans have been going gaga over the ensemble cast and mesmerising visuals of the film. The film by Mani Ratnam has been making the right noise ever since its announcement. Vikram is playing the titular role of Aditya Karikalan while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as ‘Nandini’, Karthi as ‘Vanthiyathevan', Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman.

Lyca Productions presents PS-1 and is jointly Produced by Madras Talkies. Directed by Mani Ratnam, and music composed by AR Rahman, PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

