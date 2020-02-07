Pooja Hedge to play female lead in Pawan Kalyan’s next? Find out

Media reports suggest that Pooja Hedge will be seen sharing screen space with Tollywood megastar Pawan Kalyan.

Fans of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan went gaga after the Tollywood star signed movies back to back. While the actor has already started shooting for the movie Pink, Mythri Movie Makers recently took to social media and announced that they are producing a movie, in which Pawan Kalyan has been roped in as the hero. The film will be directed by Harish Shankar. Media reports also suggest that the actor will be joining hands with director Krish.

Now, buzz is that actor Pooja Hedge will be sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan in the Harish Shankar directorial. Meanwhile, there are reports that suggest that directors Kishore Kumar Pardasani and KS Ravindra will also be working with Pawan Kalyan in his 29th and 30th films, respectively. It should be noted that both the directors have previously worked with the actor. While Kishore Kumar Pardasani directed Katamarayudu, KS Ravindra directed Sardar Gabbar Singh.

Extremely Delighted to collaborate with Power Star @PawanKalyan garu and Powerful Director @harish2you garu after Gabbar Singh More Details Soon!#PSPK28

— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) February 1, 2020

As far Pink remake is concerned, Pawan has already joined the sets of the movie. Pictures of the actor from the sets made rounds on social media. The film will reportedly have Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla as the leading female cast of the film. Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the girls. Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and it is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. In an official announcement, the makers took to Twitter and announced that the music composition will be made by popular music sensation S Thaman.

Feeding bananas to ‘Gomathas’ from my Goshala. pic.twitter.com/NoDlxOZYSa — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) October 29, 2019

