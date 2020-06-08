Pooja Hedge, Rashmika Mandanna to Malavika Mohanan: When South stars upped their glam game in all black outfit
Black is a colour that could easily bring out the best is anyone no matter the style preferences. It would not be an understatement to say that the colour would be the one we all would surrender to if we are in no mood to dress up. If it can make us look all glammed up when we are in no mood to dress up, there’s no question when we are in for getting dolled up. From classic wear to fabulous unconventional outfits, black has the ability to make an outfit totally adaptable.
With black, how we wear or how we put everything together do not matter as it will never fail to up the fashion game. Whether you are a person who would prefer being classic or eclectic, black has always been our go-to colour. Like every fashion wear, our South stars have used the colour perfectly well. Here are the top eight stars whose all-black outfits we have fallen in love with. Let us know in the comments below which one is your favourite.
1. Aishwarya Rajessh
In the recent times, we saw Aishwarya Rajessh’s films that are getting critically acclaimed. Not just in her films, she is a darling in her off-screen appearances too, and it is evident in her social media space. In this oversized long gown, Aishwarya looks like a gothic goddess. This lacey outfit perfectly goes with her messy hairdo and classic makeover.
2. Amala Paul
Amala Paul is one of the few bold actresses in the South. Not just her performance, but the roles she chooses are also being talked about. The recent example is her film Aadai. In this photo, she looks fabulous in denim dungarees and canvas shoes. The street photography has added more rugged feel to this outfit and Amala totally slays in it.
3. Pooja Hegde
In this all black outfit, if there could be a contest for drop-dead gorgeous, Pooja Hegde would be the title winner. Flaunting her beautiful structure, Pooja’s this black outfit proves yet again, why she is a rising star. She was last seen with Allu Arjun in the megahit film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Pooja Hegde’s next film is with Tollywood star Prabhas. The yet to be titled film’s shooting was brought to a halt shortly after the crew members wrapped up their shooting schedule in Georgia.
4. Malavika Mohanan
Malavika Mohanan, who made her debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, proved her talent in her very first film. In this frilly mini black dress, she looks like a glam queen. Her smokey eye makeup and the messy bun have added a twist in the overall look. She will be next seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master.
5. Rashmika Mandanna
It takes a whole lot of guts to wear glossy outfits. Not everyone can pull it through well. Especially when it comes to wearing a glossy blazer and pants, it takes Rashmika Mandanna to look this smart. Her oversized earring, smokey eye makeup have totally complimented this suite. Last seen with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika Mandana will be next seen in a Tamil film with Karthi.
6. Nivetha Pethuraj
One has to be very careful while opting to include random geometric patterns in their outfit. But it looks like Nivetha Pethuraj can do it without batting an eye. This level of beauty will make everyone’s heart skip a beat as she looks gorgeous in this all black outfit. She will be next seen in Tollywood movie Red which is a remake of Arun Vijay’s Thadam. This film will star Ram Pothineni in the lead role and Nivetha will be the leading lady.
7. Kajal Aggarwal
Be it the list of stars who have slayed in traditional look or the list of ultra modern ladies of the South, Kajal Aggarwal has always found her way in the list. This photo shows Kajal in her ultimate best and it gets our hearts racing.
8. Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the actresses who can pull off any look like a walk on the cake. Be it traditional outfit or modern, she has always looked the best in all her outfits. In this all black outfit, Tamannaah looks amazing. The lacy outfit and the oversized shrug make her simmer like a star. Tamannaah was last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.