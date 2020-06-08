Pooja Hedge, Rashmika Mandanna to Malavika Mohanan: When South stars upped their glam game in all black outfit

Here are the photos of top actresses from the south to show how they have owned the all black outfits.

Black is a colour that could easily bring out the best is anyone no matter the style preferences. It would not be an understatement to say that the colour would be the one we all would surrender to if we are in no mood to dress up. If it can make us look all glammed up when we are in no mood to dress up, there’s no question when we are in for getting dolled up. From classic wear to fabulous unconventional outfits, black has the ability to make an outfit totally adaptable.

With black, how we wear or how we put everything together do not matter as it will never fail to up the fashion game. Whether you are a person who would prefer being classic or eclectic, black has always been our go-to colour. Like every fashion wear, our South stars have used the colour perfectly well. Here are the top eight stars whose all-black outfits we have fallen in love with. Let us know in the comments below which one is your favourite.

1. Aishwarya Rajessh

In the recent times, we saw Aishwarya Rajessh’s films that are getting critically acclaimed. Not just in her films, she is a darling in her off-screen appearances too, and it is evident in her social media space. In this oversized long gown, Aishwarya looks like a gothic goddess. This lacey outfit perfectly goes with her messy hairdo and classic makeover.

2. Amala Paul

Amala Paul is one of the few bold actresses in the South. Not just her performance, but the roles she chooses are also being talked about. The recent example is her film Aadai. In this photo, she looks fabulous in denim dungarees and canvas shoes. The street photography has added more rugged feel to this outfit and Amala totally slays in it.

3. Pooja Hegde

In this all black outfit, if there could be a contest for drop-dead gorgeous, Pooja Hegde would be the title winner. Flaunting her beautiful structure, Pooja’s this black outfit proves yet again, why she is a rising star. She was last seen with Allu Arjun in the megahit film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Pooja Hegde’s next film is with Tollywood star Prabhas. The yet to be titled film’s shooting was brought to a halt shortly after the crew members wrapped up their shooting schedule in Georgia.

Credits :Instagram

