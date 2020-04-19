Pooja Hegde shares her excitement about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; Says, 'Waiting for the shoot to start'

Pooja Hegde has recently opened up on her excitement about being a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan. Read on for further details.

Pooja Hegde is a happy soul as she will soon be featuring opposite Bollywood superstar in his upcoming project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The Bharat actor took the internet by storm sometime back when he announced his project for next year a bit early. In fact, he was about to begin the shooting schedule for the movie but everything including its progress has now been shelved owing to the Coronavirus scare and the lockdown imposed across the country.

However, ardent fans of Pooja Hegde are quite happy as she has been roped in for the aforesaid project. The actress has now opened up about her excitement regarding Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in a recent interview with E Times. The southern beauty says that she is very excited about the project and is waiting for the shoot to start. She also talks about the ongoing Coronavirus crisis that has put a halt to everything and hopes that it will end soon.

Meanwhile, check out this latest picture of Pooja Hedge below:

(ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde has the sweetest birthday wish for dad Manjunath Hegde along with a throwback PHOTO)

The Maharshi actress further states that the schedules will be different implying the effects of lockdown on the production processes of movies. She signs off stating that she is super excited to be a part of the movie. For the unversed, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Prabhu Deva and is scheduled to be released next year. Not much has been revealed about the star cast of the movie. Talking about Pooja, she had a stellar start this year with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring stylish star Allu Arjun.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×