Pooja Hegde wishes Maharshi producer Dil Raju on his 50th birthday; Says 'Thank you for having faith in me'

Pooja Hegde has collaborated with many filmmakers in the course of her career and one of them is Dil Raju. He producer her film Maharshi that also featured South superstar Mahesh Babu. The ace filmmaker recently turned a year older and wishes poured on him from all over the country including the entertainment industry. From Samantha Akkineni to Chiranjeevi and Naga Chaitanya, many actors have wished Raju on his special day. The latest one to do so is Pooja herself.

The actress has shared a throwback picture with the filmmaker and also pens a sweet birthday note for him. She writes, “Happy 50th birthday to one of my favourite producers, Dil Raju sir. Thank you for having faith in me from the start of my career in Tollywood. Hope this coming year is filled with more Blockbusters, happiness, and laughter. Keep smiling as you always do!” The duo is all smiles as they pose together for the camera.

As for Pooja Hegde, she is currently busy shooting for Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas. The actress recently jetted off to Hyderabad for wrapping up the shoot there. The much-talked-about movie has been directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar. Apart from that, she will also feature in the Bollywood project titled Cirkus co-starring , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. Pooja also has Most Eligible Bachelor in the pipeline co-starring Akhil Akkineni. Its release has been delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about Dil Raju, his next project is Vakeel Saab featuring Pawan Kalyan.

